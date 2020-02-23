2020 Chicopee Colleen crowned for Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Tears of joy as the 2020 Chicopee Colleen for the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade was crowned Saturday evening at the Castle of Knights.

Chicopee Comprehensive High School student Ava Baron was filled with emotion as she was chosen to represent her city during the upcoming parade on March 22.

Baron is the 66th Chicopee Colleen in the 69-year history of the parade, and she could barely contain her excitement.

“I’ll try not to cry, I thank them all I’m so happy, I’m just so happy enjoy the next year,” Baron expressed.

“Your life is about to change for the better,” Chicopee Colleen of 2019, Madison Hartling, shared with Baron. “You’re going to have the best year of your life. I know you’re going to wear the crown well, I’m so proud of you.”

Among the hundreds who warmly welcomed their new colleen, the 2008 colleen Jennifer Welch. Now an executive at MassMutual with three college degrees, said for her, being chosen as colleen 12 years ago, was a life-changing experience.

“I tell everyone all the time, this contest, I credit it with all that I have both professionally and personally.”

Welch continues her link with that special year of 2008 as a member of the Chicopee St. Patrick’s Parade Committee.

For Ava Baron, her next step is the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade where she and her court will be warmed by the cheers of many thousands of onlookers.