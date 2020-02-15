2020 Grand Colleen to be crowned in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke, Inc. will be hosting its 66th Grand Colleen Coronation Ball Saturday evening.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the ball will take place at the Log Cabin Banquet and Meeting House located on 500 Easthampton Road. Cocktails are scheduled to being at 5:00 p.m. followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. The program will begin at 7:45 p.m and the crowing of Grand Colleen is expected to occur at 8:45 p.m.

The finalists competing for the honor of the Grand Colleen crown are: