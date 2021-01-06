2020 season of Bright Nights one of the most successful years in 20 years

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The holiday season has truly come to an end and with this, another season of Bright Nights comes to a close.

The light display in Forest Park attracts people from all over western Massachusetts and beyond. While the colorful array of lights is an attraction every year, this year it was especially important. With the pandemic limiting so many holiday activities for this time of year, Bright Nights was a safe way to celebrate.

According to Judy Matt, president of Spirit of Springfield, this was one of the busiest years yet, even with shortened hours.

“The numbers prove it, it’s one of the most successful years we’ve had in 20 years. Over 45,000 vehicles, which is up significantly from last year,” Matt said.

“It’s definitely something that can like liven your spirit if you’re feeling a little down about the holidays and Coronavirus,” Christina Vanvalkenburgh from West Springfield said.

The Spirit of Springfield gave out roughly 5,000 free tickets this season, with a portion of those tickets going to military and frontline workers.