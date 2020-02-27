2020 U.S. Census kickoff event held in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Chicopee held a kick-off event for the 2020 U.S. Census Wednesday night.

The census count is designed not only to measure the size of the city’s population, but also determines voting districts, funding, and representation within the state of Massachusetts.

22News spoke with Chicopee Mayor John Vieau, who addressed the importance of the U.S. Census on the individual, statewide, and national levels.

“Every person counted is revenue for our city, which helps affect our schools, and our roads, and our public safety, and everything else included,” Vieau said.

Starting in mid-March, every household in Chicopee will be invited to participate in the 2020 Census, with options for responding online, by phone, or by email.