2021 Big E discounted tickets on sale for the holiday

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Big E is selling discounted tickets for the 2021 season. Value passes and Midway and Cream Puff vouchers are also available for purchase.

Tickets can be purchased online here, or at the Box office. The Box Office is open 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, December 23.

Ticket options:

Single Day admission tickets – $12 adults/$8 children

17-Day Value Passes – $40 adults/$20 children (Each Value Pass includes four FREE Giant Slide Tickets)

(Each Value Pass includes four FREE Giant Slide Tickets) Opening Day Tickets, good on September 17 only – $10

Midway Magic Vouchers – $25

Six-pack of Big E Cream Puffs – $25

Child passes are for ages 6-12. The Big E 2021 runs from September 17 – October 3.

All passes, vouchers and tickets are “print at home.” For more information, click here.