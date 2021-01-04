2021 Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade cancelled

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The annual Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade has been cancelled for the second year in a row, the event committee announced Monday evening, citing COVID concerns.

The St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke voted Sunday night at its January 3 virtual meeting to suspend all in-person activities associated with the parade through the end of March 2021.

As a result of this vote, the 2020-2021 Parade will be postponed until 2022.

“This was not an easy decision to make,” said Marc Joyce, 2020-2021 parade president. “We understand that many will be saddened, but we need to do what is best for our community. We will march again and we will have much to celebrate over homecoming weekend in 2022.”

The committee explained the health and safety of first responders, parade participants are their primary concern, and that although some people have been able to obtain the COVID-19 vaccine, it is not yet widely distributed enough.