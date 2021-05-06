2021 Spirit of Girls fundraiser held virtually Thursday

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Girls Inc. of the Valley held their 2021 Spirit of Girls event virtually Thursday morning.

Senator Elizabeth Warren, Astronaut Dr. Cady Coleman, Mount Holyoke College Leadership Fellow and former San Juan mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz and Actress Tequilla Whitfield all took part in this annual fundraiser for the organization.

The event will help raise $105,000 to support ongoing program needs. Thursday’s theme was “celebrating her place at the table.”

“We are still working to build a truly equitable world. A world where women are treated as equals at home and in the work place. to face these challenges, we need women at the table, in business and in government. That is why we need to get out there, speak out and fight for what we believe in,” said Senator Warren.

22News anchor Ciara Speller was the host of the event. Girls Inc. of the Valley serves girls ages 5 to 18 from the greater Holyoke, Springfield, and Chicopee areas.