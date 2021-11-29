2022 Big E discount tickets on sale for the holidays

Hampden County

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Big E is selling 2022 discount tickets for the holidays.

Ticket are available online to purchase through Christmas night and at the Box Office, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday until December 23.

Ticket options available include:

  • Single Day admission tickets – $12 adults/$8 children 6-12
  • Midway Magic Vouchers – $30
  • Opening Day tickets (good for use on Sept. 16 only) – $10
  • 17-Day Value Passes – $50 adults/$20 children age 6-12. This offer includes four FREE Giant Slide tickets for each Value Pass sold
  • Cream Puff vouchers – $30/six pack – any combination of cream puffs and eclairs

It is noted that all tickets, passes, and vouchers are “print at home” documents.

The Big E 2022 season takes place from September 16 through October 2.

