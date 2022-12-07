SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2023 Enshrinement Ceremony has an official date and will be held earlier than previous years to make the weekend more accessible to fans.

The enshrinement, which is typically held the week after Labor Day, will take place on Saturday, August 12 in Springfield.

“We are extremely excited about moving the date to honor the Class of 2023 to this August,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. “We anticipate that the new summer date will enable a larger number of basketball fans to visit Springfield, the birthplace of basketball, participate in the festivities surrounding Enshrinement weekend and partake in the all-new Hall of Fame exhibits and experiences.”

In just two weeks on December 21 at 3:00 p.m., the nominees for next year’s class will be announced during “NBA Today” on ESPN. Finalists will be announced Friday, February 17 during the NBA All-Star game and the Class of 2023 will be announced Saturday, April 1 during the NCAA Final Four Weekend.

Enshrinement weekend will start on Friday, August 11 at Mohegan Sun with an award gala. The Enshrinement ceremony will take place on Saturday, August 12 at Springfield Symphony Hall.