CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A celebration of identity, love and acceptance, the 2023 Chicopee Pride Fest will be taking place over two days this June.

On June 9, there will be a Pride Flag raising and an educational panel at the Chicopee Library about the experiences of living as a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

The Pride Fest Celebration will take place on June 10 starting at 3 p.m. at Szot Park.