HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Northeast farmers will benefit from new agriculture infrastructure on the canals of Holyoke.

This infrastructure, through the Ground Up Grains Facility, will help feed people in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties. According to the co-owner of the facility, this advancement will double local farmer production, making Holyoke’s organic resources more abundant.

“When you have a flour mill or a malt house that can buy those grains like barley, wheat and rye, it means that is encouraging farmers to grow a crop that is going to help improve soil health,” said Co-Owner of Ground Up Grains/Valley Malt Facility, Andrea Stanley.

Three 2023 Local Hero recipients were also recognized for their agricultural efforts, Community Involved in Sustaining Agriculture awarded Clarkdale Farm, Massachusetts Food System Collaborative, and Fresh Mobile Market.