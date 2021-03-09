20th Annual Radiothon to benefit Baystate Children’s Hospital starts Tuesday

(WWLP) – The 20th annual 94.7 WMAS radiothon to benefit Baystate Children’s Hospital is starting Tuesday.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will not be held at the hospital this year but will be broadcasted live from the WMAS studios Tuesday, March 9, and Wednesday, March 10 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

WMAS’s on-air personalities, led by the Kellogg Krew, will fill both days with encouraging stories and listeners will get to know the professional team from Baystate Children’s Hospital.

According to a news release sent to 22News, this years radiothon will be held in rememberance of Jim Raimo, a 94.7 WMAS team member and radiothon supporter who showed great dedication to the Baystate Children’s Hospital. He passed away in 2020.

“Whether in person, over the phone or by text, your generous pledges support the true heroes of the only comprehensive, accredited children’s hospital in western Massachusetts. Uplifting and hope-filled stories from our many miracle children, their families, and caregivers will help you understand how important your support is to kids right here in our community,” Scott Berg, Vice President of Philanthropy at Baystate Health, and Executive Director of the Baystate Health Foundation said.

Over $226,877 was raised during the radiothon last year. Berg hopes the community will help raise more than that this year.

The public is encouraged to call, text, or go online to donate. Donors can call to donate via the Lia Auto Group Phone Bank at 413-794-1111, go online, or text WMASKIDS to 51555.