21 cats, dog rescued from hoarding situation in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Twenty-one cats and a dog were rescued from an animal hoarding situation in West Springfield last Thursday. They are being evaluated at the Dakin Humane Society’s shelter in Springfield.

Animal control in West Springfield took them from an elderly woman living on Prospect Avenue. According to West Springfield Police Sergeant Joseph Lafrance, the woman will not be criminally charged.

There is a concern for the condition of the rescued animals.

“Something really important is isolating them from the rest of the shelter animals,” Dakin Humane Society’s Executive Director, Carmine Dicenso, explained. “Most often, these animals need medical attention. We aren’t sure what we’re dealing with.”

It’s unclear right now which of these cats will be healthy enough to be put up for adoption in the future.

Dakin receives multiple animals at risk several times every year.