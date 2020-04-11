21 residents dead from COVID-19 at JGS Lifecare in Longmeadow

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple residents at JGS Lifecare in Longmeadow have passed away from COVID-19 or tested positive for the virus, according to a letter addressed to family members on Friday.

In the letter, JGS Lifecare President Adam Berman and CEO Barry Berman said 21 residents had died from the virus. JGS Lifecare runs the Leavitt Family Jewish Home and the Sosin Center for Rehabilitation (JNH).

The loss of so many of our loved ones is reflective of the severity of some manifestations of this terrible disease. We offer our sincere condolences to their families and share in their grief. We plan to honor and celebrate the lives of those we lost once this crisis passes. JGS Lifecare President Adam Berman and CEO Barry Berman

Over 180 residents have since been tested for COVID-19 and 93 residents at the JNH have tested positive. Also, 84 staff members were tested for the virus and 43 had positive results. Out of caution, all residents at JNH have been quarantined in their rooms, regardless of their status.

When we learned of our first few positive cases of COVID-19 among our residents at JNH two weeks ago, we worked under the guidance of the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and other local health authorities to take aggressive steps to prevent the spread of the virus. We created an isolation unit and assigned a separate and dedicated team to care for these residents. We increased our monitoring of residents and staff to several times a day for any signs or symptoms. Any staff members with symptoms were asked to remain at home and self-quarantine. In addition, we immediately reached out to all our families to inform them of the situation and the many steps we were taking to prevent the spread. JGS Lifecare President Adam Berman and CEO Barry Berman

Most of the residents who tested positive are said to be in stable condition, with many asymptomatic, and some already showing signs of recovery,” the facility said.

There are no confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases at Ruth’s House, another JGS Lifecare building.

Our residents are your cherished family members, and you have entrusted their health, well-being, and comfort to our team of staff, caregivers, and clinicians. From the day our residents arrive, they and you become part of the JGS Lifecare family. We never lose sight of our sacred responsibility to protect and care for our residents as we make all our decisions. JGS Lifecare President Adam Berman and CEO Barry Berman

You can read the full letter addressed to family members by clicking here.

This story is still developing. 22News will bring you the latest when we learn more.