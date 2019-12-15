Mayor Sarno declares ‘Barry Kriger Day’

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno has proclaimed Sunday as ‘Barry Kriger Day’ in honor of 22News Anchor Barry Kriger’s retirement later this week.

Barry was the emcee for Sunday afternoon’s 215th Army Band of Massachusetts Concert at Springfield Symphony Hall.

When Mayor Sarno honored the 37-year 22News anchor for his contributions to western Massachusetts, the mayor’s proclamation caught Barry completely by surprise.

“Sunday December 15, 2019 as Barry Kriger Day,” Mayor Sarno announced.

Barry’s final day on the air will come Thursday, his retirement begins following 22News at 6 p.m.

The Army band presentation, called Mercy’s Family Holiday Concert, was presented by Mercy Medical Center and the Spirit of Springfield.

“It means that people are enjoying the right thing, we’re honoring the military and we’re trying to show good joy and best wishes for everyone in the community,” said Rich Friedman of Springfield.

The Massachusetts Army National Guard band is celebrating its 40th anniversary.

The concert was free and 22News is proud to have been a sponsor.