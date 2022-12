SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Christmas spirit returns to Springfield’s Symphony Hall on Sunday with the 215th Army Band of the Massachusetts Army National Guard.

The annual concert, presented by the Spirit of Springfield, takes place on Sunday at 2:00 p.m., and admission is free.

If you didn’t get a ticket, there will be seats available 15 minutes prior to the start of the concert. 22News storm team meteorologist Chris Bouzakis will be the emcee for Sunday’s event.