21st Annual Festival of Trees set to return this week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s most colorful and festive event, The 21st Annual Festival of Trees is set to begin later this week.

This event will be taking place at the MassMutual Center where more than 100 decorated trees will be raffled off. The Festival of Trees is the largest annual fundraiser for the Springfield Boys & Girls Club.

The event opens to the public on the Friday after Thanksgiving and it will be free of charge.

“Thousands of kids have been coming to the club for 21 years. This Festival of Trees has really been the funding source for many of their programs,” said Vinnie Borelli, Director of the Springfield Boys & Girls Club.

The Boys & Girls Club serves more than 1,700 youths of Springfield each year in areas such as athletics, academics, health and nutrition, and leadership.

The winners of the raffle will be announced SUnday, December 12.