22 new physician assistants graduate from Westfield State University

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A group of proud graduates at Westfield State University celebrated the end of a tough road Wednesday night, earning the right to practice as physicians’ assistants.

PA’s function a lot like doctors in their day to day practice, working in every area of medicine. From primary care offices to emergency rooms, even the OR, PA’s have rapidly become an indispensable piece of modern medicine.

The success comes at the end of a long, competitive process filtering from a huge number of applicants to two dozen graduates.

“It’s very competitive and once you get in very difficult,” Jennifer Hixon, chair of the health and founding program director of PA program. “We had several hundred applications for our class. we pick the cream of the crop to make sure they are prepared to take care of all the patients of the Commonwealth.”

All 22 graduates of the program Wednesday night have jobs lined up in the field.