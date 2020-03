FILE – In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York’s Long Island. Wide scale testing is a critical part of tracking and containing infectious diseases. But the U.S. effort has been plagued by a series of missteps, including accuracy problems with the test kits the CDC sent to other labs and bureaucratic hurdles that slowed the entrance of large, private sector labs. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – As of Saturday, Baystate Health has now tested 484 people for COVID-19.

Keith O’Connor, spokesperson for Baystate Health, told 22News as of Saturday morning out of those 484 people, 22 have tested positive and 228 have tested negative. There are still 234 pending test results.

The statistics released by Baystate are cumulative for the entire health system and is not broken up by individual hospital.