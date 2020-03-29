222 positive COVID-19 cases reported by Baystate Health, 1,384 tested

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health has reported over 200 positive cases of COVID-19.

According to updated results released by Baystate Health, 1,384 people have been tested for the coronavirus. Of those tested, 870 have come back negative while 222 tests were positive. There are still 292 tests that are pending results.

On Saturday, 182 tested positive by Baystate Health making it an increase of 40 cases in just one day.

The numbers released by Baystate Health are cumulative for the entire health system and is not broken up by individual hospitals.