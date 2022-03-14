SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – $22,000 will be gifted to the Gunnery Sgt. Thomas J Sullivan Scholarship at Pope Francis Preparatory School by the Sullivan family.

This gift will be placed in the Gunnery Sgt Thomas J Sullivan Endowment used for students and families in need. The endowment started with the initial gift of $50,000 when it was established in June of 2018.

We are extremely fortunate for this donation partnering with the Sullivan’s was something we always wanted to do… it’s going to be great to give this money out to students in need. Daniel Fenton, Director of Development at Pope Francis

The Sullivan family began this communal gift in memory of Thomas J. Sullivan. When Sullivan was stationed in Chattanooga, TN, on a Naval Reserve Center he lost his life in an attack. Sullivan was a hometown hero as a 1994 graduate of Cathedral High School.