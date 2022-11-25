SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22nd Annual Festival of Trees opens on Friday at the MassMutual Center in Springfield.

The Springfield Boys and Girls Club’s Festival of Trees will have more than 100 decorated trees, according to a news release sent to 22News from the Boys and Girls Club of Springfield. There will be raffle tickets for chances to win one of the 100 trees, along with all the gifts associated with the tree.

The trees will be raffled off at the end of the festival on December 11th, and the winners will be notified by phone to pick up their trees on Monday, December 12th. A 50/50 raffle will also be available for those who want to further support the kids of the Boys and Girls Clubs. Last year’s winner claimed, after taxes, $15,000.

Proceeds from the Festival of Trees will benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Springfield, which serves almost 2,600 Springfield youth each year in different areas such as athletics, academics, STEM, career readiness, health and nutrition, and leadership.

The festival opens on Friday, and after the opening, the hours are Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays through Saturdays 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. General Admission is $5, with the cost for Seniors is $4, and children 12 and under are free. Military personnel, first responders, and their families are free with ID.

Tickets can be pre-purchased at the MassMutual Center website or visit www.TreeRaffle.com. They do not validate parking as well, so keep that in mind for planning your trip.