SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame has officially kicked off the 2024 Spalding Hoophall Classic in the birthplace of the sport.

The 22nd Annual Spalding Hoophall Classic is back, in the birthplace of basketball!

The nation’s premier basketball event, put on by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, showcases the country’s elite high school basketball teams, as they face off in the Blake Arena at Springfield College.

Greg Procino, Vice President of the Basketball Hall of Fame, told 22News, “It’s become the place to be for basketball fans. It’s a destination for all of the top teams and players that wish to play here and these could be the best team in the area, it could be the best team in the country.”

Local teams, in addition to the teams from across the country, get to show off their best skills on the court. Among the participants, include 45 players within ESPN’s top 100 class of 2024.

“The notion of bringing teams from around the country to the birthplace, where James Naismith taught the game, it’s not only a good story to tell, but it’s a good way to tell the players where the roots of the game are,” Procino added. 32 Games will be played over the five-day Hoophall Classic and will come to a close on January 15th.

Tickets are still available but are very limited for the Hoophall Classic.