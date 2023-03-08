SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22nd Annual WMAS Radiothon for Baystate Children’s Hospital wrapped up Wednesday evening and it saw record proceeds.

More than $302,000 was raised this year, which beats last year’s $226,000. The “big reveal” of the final numbers was held at the basketball hall of fame. All money raised during this two-day radiothon goes directly to Baystate Children’s Hospital in Springfield in support of children’s health programs and services.

Charlotte Boney, the Pediatrician in Chief at Baystate Children’s Hospital told 22News, “This is exciting, it’s how we care for kids and families. It’s how we deliver state-of-the-art care in great facilities and child-friendly environments.”

“We rely on the generosity of donors to help support Baystate Children’s Hospital, the only accredited, full-service children’s hospital in western Massachusetts,” adds Scott Berg, vice president of Philanthropy, Baystate Health, and executive director, of Baystate Health Foundation. “The stories you heard on-air during the Radiothon represent the real impact the hospital has on young patients and highlights the importance of all donations staying local to support children right here in our community.”

Baystate Children’s Hospital is one of 170 fundraising Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals across the country.