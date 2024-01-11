SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thursday is the start of the 22nd HoopHall Classic at Springfield College Blake Arena. This annual basketball showcase is expected to bring a boost to the local economy.

The event will be drawing in nearly 3,000 people over the next coming days and nearly $5 million. Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame President John Doleva said all four of the major hotels downtown are already at capacity. HoopHall classic showcase features the top high school basketball players in the country.

“These players will go on to play division 1 college and then ultimately some of them will end up in NBA and WNBA, in fact in the last 13 or 14 years, the number 1 draft choice in the NBA has played at HoopHall classic,” said Doleva.

In addition to these games, rapper Ice Cube will be receiving an impact award. If you want to attend the Hoophall classic, it runs until Sunday, January 15th.

To get tickets click here, but keep in mind they’re selling out fast.

Kayleigh Thomas is a digital reporter who has been a part of the 22News team since 2022. Follow Kayleigh on X @kayleighcthomas and view her bio to see more of her work.