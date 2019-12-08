22News’ Annual Toys for Tots Drive continues

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Every year our 22News Station lobby gets filled with toys donated by viewers like you for our annual Toys for Tots drive.

This year, the local marine corps squadron coordinating with us says they’ll be able to help over 73 thousand families, but they need viewers to help by bringing us donations of new unwrapped toys starting at 9 am Sunday.

Toys for Tots started in 1947 by a marine in the LA area. During the following year, they wanted to make it a national effort. One of the organizations the marines in our area give the toys to is the Massachusetts Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Children in Holyoke.

Our toy drives go until December 16th. Donations can be made from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Wednesday. On Thursday and Friday, our lobby will be open until7:00 p.m. Weekend hours will be from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

All the toys you donate will go to families in western Massachusetts so come on down to our station at 1 Broadcast Center in Chicopee from 9:00 a.m to 1:00 p.m to help make a child’s holiday season even brighter.