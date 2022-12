CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There are five days left for the annual 22News Toys for Tots campaign with extended hours.

22News will be accepting toys at our station located at 1 Broadcast Center in Chicopee. Drop off new unwrapped toys to our lobby during the following hours:

Thursday, December 8: 8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday, December 9: 8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 10: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Sunday, December 11: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Monday, December 12: 8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Monetary or online toy donations may also be made by visiting MarineToysforTots.salsalabs.org.

To make an online toy donation, visit WesternMass.ToysforTots.org.