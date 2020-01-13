22News partners up with Red Cross in hosting local blood drive

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Red Cross says this is the time of the year when their need for blood is very high.

Someone needs blood in the United States about every three seconds. 22News and the Red Cross are teaming up this week to try and satisfy that need.

The Springfield Blood Donation center here on Brookdale Drive is accepting appointments today through Saturday this week to catch up on donations. A Red Cross spokesperson said donations decrease during the holiday season, meaning the new year can be hard for those in need of blood.

Your blood donation could save up to three lives, but just three-percent of eligible donors in the U.S. actually donate blood. All blood types are needed and encouraged to donate, but the Red Cross is really in need of platelets and O negative blood which is considered the universal blood type.

The 22News blood drive runs until Saturday. You can call 1-800-Red Cross or visit our website to set up an appointment.