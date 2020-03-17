22News practices social distancing

1  of  147
Closings and Delays
CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – As the number of coronavirus cases continues to grow in the U.S. the world is being told to practice social distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. As a result, the 22News morning crew has a different setup Tuesday morning.

22News Anchor’s Rich Tettimer and Taylor Knight, who normally share a desk, are sitting a little further away from each other during Tuesday’s morning newscasts. Rich stayed in the studio, Taylor moved to the newsroom and 22News Meteorologist Nick Bannin was in the forecast center.

All are feeling healthy and just trying to be safe and take the necessary precautions during this time. Here are some other ways, from the CDC, that you can protect yourself and others in order to prevent the spread of the virus:

  • Clean your hands often
  • Avoid close contact
  • Stay home if you’re sick
  • Cover coughs and sneezes
  • Wear a facemask if you are sick
  • Clean and disinfect

