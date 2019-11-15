22News recognized for several top honors at 2019 MBA awards

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News was recognized for several top honors at the Massachusetts Broadcasters Association’s 2019 Sound Bites Awards Thursday evening.

The MBA honored our station with at least five awards this year, including the merit in Station Promotional Announcement for “22News Everywhere I Go,” 22News Storm Team Meteorologist received the merit for Best On-Air Personality, and Digital Reporter Monica Ricci was awarded the “Above and Beyond” merit.

Our "Above and Beyond" category recognizes a radio or TV member that has gone the extra mile in the last year.



This year, our winner is @WWLP22News MMJ and Air Force Reserve Staff Sergeant @MonicaWWLP. Congratulations, Monica!#SoundBites2019 #WeAreBroadcasters pic.twitter.com/e0co4CQIXX — Mass. Broadcasters (@MABroadcasters) November 15, 2019

Our stations Chief Photographer, Mike Houle, received this year’s Sound Bite Award for the state’s top photojournalist.

The MBA is a voluntary trade association that represents over 200 on-air radio and television broadcasters in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

This year’s gathering was held at the Sheraton Framingham Hotel.