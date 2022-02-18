SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News reporter Katrina Kincade had a virtual visit with students at the Rebecca Johnson School in Springfield Friday, part of their annual Black History Month read-aloud.

Katrina was invited as the current Miss Cambridge 2022, and as a member of the first Black sorority in America, Alpha Kappa Alpha. She read a children’s book about autism to a second grade class at the school.

Local Springfield leaders including Mayor Sarno, Police Commissioner Clapprood, and City Councilor Hurst also read to the children.