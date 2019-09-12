Agawam pilot assisted with Hurricane Dorian relief

22News speaks with Agawam resident who assisted with Hurricane Dorian relief

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)- Dozens are dead and thousands injured after Hurricane Dorian caused a path of destruction through the Bahamas.

Recovery efforts continue following the storm and part of that effort includes a man from western Massachusetts.

Agawam resident Miguel Estremera has conducted 6 mission trips to the island since the storm first made landfall.

Estremera has flown to multiple parts of the Bahamas on PA-31 and DC-3 aircraft carrying supplies such as water, formula, diapers, food, and tarps to assist those in need.

Estremera told 22News what he saw while he was on the island. He said the whole geography has changed.

“Any house that was not a cement stone structure…was gone. I’ve talked to people with second-story homes and the water was in the second story of their home,” Estremera said.

Estremera also made relief mission trips to Puerto Rico during Hurricane Maria. He told 22News how he would compare the two devastations.

“Puerto Rico had high ground. Puerto Rico had a little better infrastructure. In this case, the highest point on the island was 11 ft., no matter where anybody went…when you have 25 ft. of storm surge…you do the math you’re going to be underwater.”

Estremera said he plans to continue to help other nations in times of need.

“We here have the resources in the United States to help others. I personally have a special skill set that allows me to do that and at the end of the day it’s the right thing to do.”