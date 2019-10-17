22News Storm Team Meteorologist Brian Lapis named best local TV personality

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – MassLive and The Republican held their annual celebration for the most highly recommended people, places, and things in the Pioneer Valley.

Their annual “Reader Raves” competition asks residents of western Massachusetts to submit their vote for everything from the best city or town official, best dry cleaner, and best place to practice martial arts.

This year, 22News Storm Team Meteorologist Brian Lapis nabbed the award for best local TV personality!

“I love living in western Massachusetts, I’ve raised my kids here,” Lapis said. “For me, this is really touching that I have received this Reader Raves award,” Lapis expressed. “It is really validating to know that people like me because I really like being a part of people’s lives here.”

Online voting was open for around two months before Wednesday night’s winners were announced.