22News Storm Team meteorologist visits Springfield elementary school for career day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Samuel Bowles Elementary School in East Springfield hosted career day today, for Kindergarten through second graders.

They got a visit from 22News Storm Team Meteorologist Kelly Reardon. Other speakers included a visit from the local fire department, a librarian, and a scientist with Springfield museums.

The kids learned all about why reading, writing, science, and math are so important for future careers. Science is especially key for weather forecasting.

The kids got to take a shot at reporting themselves; they talked about their favorite kind of weather.

