SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News reporter Kiara Smith was a presenter at Alfred G. Zannetti Montessori Magnet School’s Career Day on Friday. She was able to speak with students in 3rd and 4th grade about why she joined the field of journalism and took on a career as a news reporter.

Students were able to learn about her education, internships, her career and ask questions. The principal at Zanetti Montessori Magnet School says its important to have a career day so that students can learn about different future career opportunities.

“I really think if we give them a quality education and expose them to what their true potential is, then education is an equalizer,” said Principal Christian Clark.

Students grade 1 through 8 were included in the career day presentations. Nurses, police officers and other professionals came in to speak with children as well.

The principal says the school will continue to host career day events to let students explore their future career options.