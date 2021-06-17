22News team participating in Nexstar’s Founders Day of Caring Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is part of the largest local television company in the United States, Nexstar Media Group, which this year is celebrating its 25th anniversary. Thursday, we observe Nexstar’s annual Founder’s Day of Caring.
Founders Day of Caring was established in 2016 by Nexstar founder, chairman, and CEO Perry Sook. Every year during the third week of June, employees at each of Nexstar’s 116 television markets work with nonprofit organizations and public service agencies in their local communities.
Members of the 22News team will be at four locations Thursday to perform volunteer work: the Ronald McDonald House in Springfield, Chicopee Memorial State Park, Robinson State Park in Agawam, and YMCA Camp Shepard in Westfield.
In years past, 22News has held shredding events and worked with Open Pantry Community Services to prepare meals for hundreds of people.
By participating in these volunteer efforts, we hope it can inspire people in the community and help others wherever possible.
