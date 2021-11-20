22News Toys for Tots drive returns with in-person donations

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Our annual Toys for Tots drive is off to a strong start.

The team here at 22News has been busy collecting your donations of new, unwrapped toys for children in need.

Emily Lebel of Monson dropped off her donations Friday afternoon. She told 22News she recently won $200 for being vaccinated by Walgreens, so she used her winnings to pay it forward. It was also an opportunity to honor her father’s legacy.

“My dad used to volunteer for a toy drive and he passed away recently, and so I wanted to remember him through that,” Lebel told 22News.

A reminder, our lobby will be closed this weekend but we’ll be back open bright and early Monday morning to accept your donations.

Our Toys for Tots drive campaign ends Wednesday, December 8.