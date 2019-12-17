1  of  60
22News Toys for Tots ends with thousands of donations from all over western Massachusetts

Hampden County

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We have a greater sense of the generosity of the people who call western Massachusetts home. Our 22News lobby is stacked full of toys and it’s all because of you. 

More than two weeks’ worth of toy donations is on display in the 22News lobby. So many toys – that they spill into the hallways. Boxes and bags full of toys – some that are squishing – others that roll. 

Those who donated came from all over western Massachusetts, including some Chicopee Girl Scouts. 

“We have raised some money through our fall product sale as well as our annual girl scout cookie sale from last season,” said Kathy Karminec, Girl Scout Troop 20331. “We’re getting ready to start our new one. But it was unanimous we’re going to take some of that money and help some kids who are less fortunate.” 

The need this year is greater than ever. The U.S. Marine Corp. wanted to collect more than 74,000 toys. 

Brig. Gen. Mike Martin of the U.S. Maines said, “There are many kids that if it weren’t for the Marine Corp. and the generosity of the citizens of western Mass and northern Connecticut, they might not be opening anything on Christmas day.” 

From the 22News lobby, these toys are trucked to a massive warehouse, where volunteers spend hours sorting and organizing the toys by age. 

Then organizations that help families and children in need help to distribute each toy in time for Christmas morning. 

