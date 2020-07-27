23 employees, 13 patients test positive for COVID-19 on non-COVID floor of Baystate Medical Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Twenty-three Baystate Medical Center employees and 13 patients on a non-COVID floor have all tested positive for the coronavirus.

The announcement was made Monday morning by Dr. Mark Keroack, the President and CEO of Baystate Health, during the weekly COVID-19 City of Springfield update.

Dr. Keroack said an employee had traveled to a hotspot within the United States and had contracted COVID-19. After returning to the area, that employee then went back to work.

“This event reinforces that COVID-19 is highly contagious, and requires vigiliance in order to contain the spread. We’re deeply disappointed that this outbreak has occurred, and we’re committed to an ongoing review of our safety practices, to ensure they’re alligned with current guidelines and science.” Dr. Mark Keroack, President and CEO, Baystate Health

Keroack said the virus was able to spread despite the precautions they’ve taken including temperature screening. That is because of a lack of social distancing and wearing of masks in a hospital breakroom.

Keroack says Baystate is reaching out to all patients who received care in the unit between July 15th and 23rd.

