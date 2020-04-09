1  of  4
23 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The City of Westfield has confirmed 23 new positive cases of COVID-19 Thursday morning. 

According to the City’s website there are now a total of 164 confirmed cases of the virus in the City. There were 141 cases Wednesday morning.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported Wednesday there are now a total of 16,790 confirmed positive cases in Massachusetts and 433 deaths.

Hampden County has the most positive cases of the virus in western Massachusetts with a total of 1,081.

