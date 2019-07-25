$23M invested to create affordable housing at old Springfield fire station

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The long-vacant, former Mason Square Fire Station in Springfield will be rehabilitated into more than a dozen units of affordable housing.

It’s part of a $23 million investment that includes creating 65 new apartments in the nearby former Indian Motorcycle building.

It’s to be called Mason Square Apartments Two. It’s across the courtyard from the 139 apartments that opened more than a decade ago.

Longtime tenant Nancy Hawkins, now partially disabled told 22News, her landlord’s first resource company has treated her needs with compassion.

“I’ve been here for six years, and now that I can’t do the stairs, they’re accommodating my apartment here,” Hawkins said. “They’re putting in bars, they’re putting in a new toilet, they’re really doing a great job for me since I can’t do the stairs anymore.”

State Representative Bud Williams said, “We’re going to get the fire station done, the old Mason Square Fire Station which had been an eyesore in the heart of Mason Square for many, many years. We’re very excited about that.”

Both the former fire station apartments and those in the second phase of the Mason Square apartments will be ready for occupancy next year.

The Mason square apartments still retain reminders of its Indian Motorcycle manufacturing days, an era that extended from 1901 until 1953.