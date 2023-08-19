SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Caribbean American African Athletic Social Club (CAAASC) will be hosting its 23rd annual Caribbean Festival Parade on Saturday.

The parade will start off at Rebecca Johnson School on 55 Catharine Street at 12:00 p.m., according to a news release from the CAAASC. It will then head east on State Street and then left on Blunt Park Road into Blunt Park, which is located at 1780 Roosevelt Avenue.

The event then continues at the park from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., and throughout the day, there will be Caribbean food, music, and live performances. The attendees are expected from western Massachusetts, Boston, Connecticut, New York, Florida, and more. There will be elected officials, colleges, non-profits, local groups, and small businesses in the parade. This will be a parade with people from all ethnicities.

Mayor Domenic Sarno of Springfield will also be marching in the parade. Mayor Sarno states, “I want to thank Fire District Chief Curt Marcellin, Gloria Scarlett, President of the Springfield Carnival Association and the Caribbean American African Athletics Social Club, and our entire Caribbean community for continuing to hold this wonderful tradition; the costumes, music, and food are wonderful and a must-see. I know that Vera O’Connor and Maurice Lindsay are smiling down upon us from heaven. My administration is proud to support the Springfield Carnival Association’s mission to enhance and promote cultural and educational activities in Springfield and surrounding communities. I have proudly donated to support the Springfield Caribbean Carnival Associations Scholarship program that helps high school seniors of Caribbean heritage who are pursuing higher education. Today and every day, the city of Springfield is proud to acknowledge and recognize the Springfield Carnival Association and the Caribbean American African Athletics Social Club as we come together to celebrate Caribbean Heritage. As always, I look forward to also marching in their very colorful and entertaining parade from Rebecca Johnson School to Blunt Park.”

The CAAASC was originally formed in 1998 in Springfield as a 501(c)3 non-profit. CAAASC aims to make Caribbean people living in Springfield and its surrounding areas more culturally, socially, educationally, and spiritually aware.