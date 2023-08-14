SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s the 23rd Annual Springfield Caribbean Carnival Parade for the Caribbean American African Athletic Social Club (CAAASC). This celebration kicks off Saturday, August 19th.

Caribbean Festival attendees are expected from western Massachusetts, Boston, Connecticut, New York, Florida, and more. There will be elected officials, colleges, non-profits, local groups, and small businesses in the parade. It will be a parade with people from all ethnicities.

The parade will step off from Rebecca Johnson School 55 Catharine Street at noon. It will head east on State Street and then left on Blunt Park Rd into Blunt Park, 1780 Roosevelt Avenue.

The event then continues at the park from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Throughout the day, there will be Caribbean food, music, and live performances.

The CAAASC was formed in 1998 in Springfield, Massachusetts as a 501(c)3 non-profit. CAAASC aims to make Caribbean people living in Springfield and its surrounding areas more culturally, socially, educationally, and spiritually aware.