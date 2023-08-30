WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A much needed Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Hospital will soon be opening in West Springfield.

The emergency hospital for animals is expected to open on Monday, October 2nd and will be located at 134 Capital Drive in West Springfield.

If you were in desperate need for emergency veterinary services over the last few years, you’ll have learned there are very few 24/7 locations in western Massachusetts available. During the COVID-19 pandemic, VCA Boston Road Animal Hospital in Springfield closed, leaving just one 24-hour emergency care, the Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Hospital in South Deerfield.

The West Springfield location will be operated by the same group and will offer 24/7 emergency care, internal medicine and surgery services for pets.

The 22News I-Team discovered in February that finding veterinary staff has become harder since the pandemic began. The American Veterinary Medical Association found veterinarians are leaving at double the rate of doctors.