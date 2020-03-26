24 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield has confirmed 24 cases of coronavirus.

The number of cases was posted to the city’s website at 10 a.m. Thursday.

22News left a message with Westfield’s public health director for a statement.

Reported cases of COVID-19 in western Massachusetts

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, there were 1,838 cases of COVID-19 in the state of Massachusetts.