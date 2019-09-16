1  of  3
24 new graduates sworn in as firefighters in Springfield

Hampden County

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two dozen newly trained firefighters Monday joined the ranks of first responders in nine western and central Massachusetts communities.

Twenty-three men and one woman were sworn in Monday morning at the Massachusetts Firefighter Academy in the Indian Orchard section of Springfield.

The graduates just completed ten weeks of training. State Fire Marshall Peter Ostrowsky addressed the class of new firefighters.

Seven of them are joining the Springfield Fire Department, and three will answer calls for the West Springfield Fire Department.

The remaining graduates will work in fire departments in Worcester County.

