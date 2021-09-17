24 residents become American citizens at naturalization ceremony in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Twenty-four foreign born Springfield area residents became American citizens on Friday.

The 24 men and women from 16 countries followed many before them becoming American citizens during a ceremony on the campus of Springfield Technical Community College.

Lebanese Music Teacher Maya Zogby told 22News of her pride becoming an American citizen, “It means a lot, been waiting for this for so long. And I’m beyond happy, I’m really happy!”

Mayor Domenic Sarno spoke of his parents, Italian immigrants, doing themselves proud becoming American citizens.

“We also respect the customs they bring here. And now that you’re becoming an American citizen, we also value your traditions here. Special moment they worked hard for,” said Sarno.

The new citizens with their miniature American flags come from Albania, Canada, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Ghana, Iraq, Kenya, Lebanon, Moldova, Pakistan, Philippines, Portugal, Turkey, United Kingdom and Vietnam.

From September 17 to September 23rd, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services will welcome 21,000 new citizens in more than 300 naturalization ceremonies.