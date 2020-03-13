1  of  2
Breaking News
24 suspected coronavirus cases being treated at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield CDC confirms 12 additional coronavirus cases in Massachusetts Friday, total 18
1  of  47
Closings and Delays
Agawam Public Schools Amherst Elementary Schools Amherst Secondary Schools Asnuntuck Community College Belchertown Public Schools Career Tec Chicopee Public Schools Easthampton Public Schools Enfield Public Schools Erving Sch Dist-Union #28 Sch Dist First Congregational Church of East Longmeadow Foster Memorial Church-Spfld. Franklin County Technical School Gateway Regional School District Gill-Montague Reg School District Greenfield High School Greenfield Moose Family Ctr 997 Greenfield Schools Hadley Public Schools Hadley Senior Community Center Hampshire Regional School District Hilltown Cooperative Charter Public School Holy Cross Parish-Spfld. Holy Family Parish-S. Deerfield Holyoke-Chicopee-Spfld. Head Start Mahar Regional High School Mary's House of Prayer Mittineague Congregational Church-W. Spfld. Monson Free Library Orange Elementary Schools Our Lady of Blessed Sacrament Parish-Westfield Pope Francis Preparatory School Rowe Elementary School Sacred Heart Church-Spfld. Smith Voc. & Agricultural High School South Hadley Public Schools Southwick Congregational Church-UCC Springfield Prep Charter School Springfield Public Schools St. Anne Parish-Chicopee St. Paul's Unitarian Universalist Church-Palmer St. Thomas the Apostle Parish-Palmer Stone Academy-East Hartford Sts. James and Andrew - Greenfield Ware Public Schools Westfield Public Schools Willie Ross School for the Deaf

24 suspected coronavirus cases being treated at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
baystate medical center_208808

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – At least 20 patients who have been tested for the coronavirus are currently in isolation and are being treated at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield. 

Baystate Health’s spokesman Keith O’Connor confirmed Friday evening that there is a total of 24 people at the Springfield hospital undergoing treatment for the new virus. All the patients showed symptoms of severe flu or viral pneumonia and are suspected to have COVID-19. 

As of Friday, the Centers for Disease Control has confirmed a total of 12 new cases of the coronavirus in Massachusetts, bringing the total to 18.  

None of those cases are presumed or confirmed in Hampden County. 

This story is still developing. 22News will bring you the latest when more details develop. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories