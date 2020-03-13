24 suspected coronavirus cases being treated at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – At least 20 patients who have been tested for the coronavirus are currently in isolation and are being treated at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.

Baystate Health’s spokesman Keith O’Connor confirmed Friday evening that there is a total of 24 people at the Springfield hospital undergoing treatment for the new virus. All the patients showed symptoms of severe flu or viral pneumonia and are suspected to have COVID-19.

As of Friday, the Centers for Disease Control has confirmed a total of 12 new cases of the coronavirus in Massachusetts, bringing the total to 18.

None of those cases are presumed or confirmed in Hampden County.

