SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Firefighting Academy celebrated a new class of graduates Friday.

Twenty-five firefighters graduated from the State Fire Academy Friday. Career recruit firefighter class number S34 had their graduation ceremony at the Department of Fire Services’ Springfield campus. The class has graduates that will work all across the state in 14 communities like Lowell, East Longmeadow and Charlton.

The graduates filed into the ceremony to the sounds of bagpipes before remarks were given by Deputy State Fire Marshall Maribel Fournier. Friends and family members in attendance, cheering and clapping for the stream of graduates.

Class Spokesperson Daniel Loftus, whose classmates cheered him on, spoke to the incredible friendships he’s made during his time in the academy. He said he has always wanted to be a firefighter. He is following in his dad’s footsteps and is joining the East Longmeadow Fire Department.

“I feel prepared, yeah. It’s been a long ten weeks, but it’s been a lot of fun, we learned a lot. Can’t wait to get back to our towns and get started,” said Loftus. His mother-in-law was in attendance on Friday and told 22News she is proud of his accomplishments.

“It’s very, very honorable. And I am so happy that he got to do what he wanted in life. That’s what counts,” said Rosa Falvo of East Longmeadow.

The Department of Fire Services said it graduates about 550 to 600 new firefighters in the state every year.