25 veterans have died at Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke, 18 tested positive for COVID-19

HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – The Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke has reported two more veterans have died, 18 of whom tested positive for COVID-19.

Brooke Karanovich, spokesperson for the Office of Health and Human Services provided the following update Monday:

25 veteran resident deaths (18 positive tests, 3 pending, 3 negative, 1 unknown)

59 veteran residents have tested positive

159 veteran residents have tested negative

31 staff tested positive, 179 staff tested negative

As of Monday, additional nursing staff are being onboarded to care for residents, and will be receiving training in infection control developed by the UMass Nursing School Faculty. Holyoke is also seeking immediate staffing support through contract workers, per diem workers, and additional avenues.

A clinical team composed of a nurse case manager and care coordinators has been added to provide immediate support for family communications at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Homes.

Quarantine zones for COVID-19 positive residents have been enforced. The clinical command has restricted visitors, increased personal hygiene measures and increased disinfection protocols.

Forty veteran residents who tested negative were moved to the Holyoke Medical Center on Friday. This allowed staff at the Solders’ Home to focus on the residents who remain at the home and those in isolation who have tested positive for the virus.Families of every veteran have been contacted by the facility and given an update. They can call the Family Hotline at 413-552-4764Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.; Families can also request updates via email atCommunicationsMailbox-HLY@Mass.gov.